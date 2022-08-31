The Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi Nchumuru Constituency, Solom Kuyon, has made a donation to some authorities in the district.

The MP donated 14 laptops and a desktop computer to the Krachi Nchumuru Health Directorate and the District Assembly.

The laptops are to aid the various health facilities in improving their record-keeping system.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News reporter Odehyeba Owusu Job, the lawmaker said, the “donation of the laptops and the desktop to the Krachi Nchumuru Health Directorate will ensure that there will be no health facility in my beloved constituency without computers. All facilities from CHPS to clinics can now improve record-keeping and data analysis within a digitised environment.”

He further commended all frontline workers “for their inspirational sacrifice towards the quality healthcare delivery in the Krachi Nchumuru District.”

The District Health Director, Dr Mukaila Diwura, receiving the items on behalf of the facility, thanked the MP for his support towards the facility since he was then DCE.

He also seized the opportunity to call on the MP, DCE, government, benevolent organisations and individuals to still come to the aid of the facility as the facility still faces with some challenges.