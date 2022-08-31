A three-bedroom house has been burnt at Wamfie, the district capital of Dormaa East in the Bono Region.

The fire, which started on Tuesday evening, completely destroyed the house and several property with the cause yet to be established.

Some witnesses told Adom News the fire started from a light pole nearby and in no time, the entire building was engulfed in flames.

They said the Fire Service delayed in arriving at the scene, hence the building was burnt beyond recognition when they did.

Samuel Amponsah, the occupant of the house, said he returned from his barbering shop at about 10:00 pm and was greeted by the havoc with nothing to salvage.

An officer with the Fire Service, Samuel Adjei, in charge of rural and domestic fires, said an investigation has commenced to determine the cause of the fire.