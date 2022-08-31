A middle-aged man has been arrested for killing his friend and burying the body in his house in Lokoja.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the incident happened in Nigerian town, Felele area of Lokoja where the deceased identified as Kehinde Ajayi, resided with his family.

It was gathered that the deceased who bought a Toyota Sienna ash colour with registration number LSD 228 HJ, was killed on July 24, 2022.

The suspect, who is into Air condition repair, is said to have lured late Kehinde to an unknown place at about 10:am on that fateful day to celebrate the new car he just bought.

A source disclosed further that late Kehinde, the suspect and others went to the place but Kehinde was never seen alive again.

After family members reported Kehinde missing to the Police, the suspected killer was arrested last week and he confessed to have killed the deceased and stolen his car.

On Monday, August 29, the suspect took policemen from Kogi State Police Command to his house where he buried the body of Kehinde.

It was further gathered that, angry youth who were around when police recovered the body attacked the suspect’s house.

Spokesperson of the command, SP William Ayah, who confirmed the incident, said that Kehinde’s remains have been recovered and investigation is still on to arrest others who might have been involved in the murder.