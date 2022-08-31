Award-winning singer, Davido, has heaped praises on his rival, Wizkid’s mum following their recent meeting at the airport.

The father of four couldn’t hide his excitement and even offered to help her carry her bag.

Davido described Wizkid’s mum as an amazing woman.

He revealed that he helped her carry her bags at the airport as she is a first-class citizen.

“Such an amazing woman… God bless you ma…. D way I was carrying mummy’s bags today at the airport….Dem know say nah First class citizen,” he said.

Below is his post on Instagram: