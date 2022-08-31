Lawyers of veteran Kenyan politician Raila Odinga, who is challenging the presidential election results, have alleged that there was systematic rigging in favour of the winning candidate, William Ruto, citing inconsistencies in the final tally.

Mr Odinga’s lawyers made their submissions during Wednesday’s Supreme Court hearing of their request to nullify Mr Ruto’s victory, citing gross mismanagement of the election.

They told the court that the transmission system for the results forms was compromised by unauthorised access by known and unknown persons.

This led to manipulation of vote information during the transmission between polling stations and the national tallying centre.

They further argued that voters in Mr Odinga’s support bases were disenfranchised because of technology hitches on voting day and postponement of elections.

Mr Ruto’s legal team will offer its rebuttal later on Wednesday. The other five petitioners will also argue their case later.

Meanwhile, a recount of votes from 15 of the 46,000 polling stations is underway outside the courthouse as ordered by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

