Raila Odinga / Credit: REUTERS

Kenyan politician Raila Odinga ferried cartons of paperwork in a truck as he files a legal case challenging the results of the presidential election.

A local newspaper has tweeted a picture of the truck arriving at the court building:

Mr Odinga, his running mate, Martha Karua and lawyers, who will be representing them, have already filed the case at the Supreme Court.

The court has two weeks to look into the case and issue a verdict.

One of Mr Odinga’s lawyers has tweeted the moment they physically filed the case at the court:

