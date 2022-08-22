Kenyan politician Raila Odinga ferried cartons of paperwork in a truck as he files a legal case challenging the results of the presidential election.

A local newspaper has tweeted a picture of the truck arriving at the court building:

A truck carrying evidence for Azimio presidential petition arrives at the Milimani Court.



Photos| Dennis Onsongo| NMG pic.twitter.com/pu2RoY1PhE — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) August 22, 2022

Mr Odinga, his running mate, Martha Karua and lawyers, who will be representing them, have already filed the case at the Supreme Court.

The court has two weeks to look into the case and issue a verdict.

One of Mr Odinga’s lawyers has tweeted the moment they physically filed the case at the court:

O God of all creation,

Bless this our land and nation.

Justice be our shield and defender… pic.twitter.com/k1bMtikAj8 — James Orengo (@orengo_james) August 22, 2022

