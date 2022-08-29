Comedian Clemento Suarez joined a tall list of celebrities and industry stakeholders to give a memorable send-off for French Ambassador to Ghana Anne Sophie Ave.

Madam Ave is exiting after serving Ghana for four years, since September 2018.

At a gathering at Kwarley’s residence in appreciation of her contribution to the entertainment sector, Clemento Suarez hoisted the Ambassador amid cheers.

He further cradled her while unleashing wild dance moves to the amazement of Madam Ave.

Ghanaians have applauded the outgoing French Ambassador for her simplicity and dedication in selling Ghana to the French community.

They opined that she deserves every bit of attention the industry stakeholders gave her during her send-off ceremony.

Watch video below: