Indian kickboxer Yora Tade died at a government hospital in the southern Indian city of Chennai on Tuesday after collapsing in the ring during a national championship final match.

Tade, 24, was taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on Sunday after suffering a “hard knock on his head during the final match of the National Kickboxing Championship,” the hospital told CNN on Wednesday.

Doctors performed surgery on him and admitted him to the ICU. However, Tade died without responding to treatment on Tuesday, the hospital added in its statement.

Tade came from the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh and was competing in the final of the championship when he suffered the blow.

“Jolted to learn that our bright Kickboxer Yora Tade left for his heavenly abode. Too early to leave us, dear Tade! No words to express my grief,” tweeted Arunachal Pradesh’s chief minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday.