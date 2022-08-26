The Champions League is back, with the draw for the group stages having taken place in Istanbul on Thursday.

This year’s draw has once again thrown up fascinating storylines with tasty reunions and numerous eye-catching match-ups.

So which Ghanaian players will be featuring in the European competition with their respective clubs?

Mohammed Kudus- Ajax

Mohammed Kudus- Ajax (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

Ghanaian talisman, Mohammed Kudus, will feature in the competition for his third season with Eredivisie giants.

The 22-year-old had a blistering preseason for Ajax amassing four goals in four games and will hope to assist his team qualify for the next stage of the campaign.

Ajax is set to face off against Liverpool, Napoli and Rangers FC in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

His last meeting with the Reds ended on a wrong note after the attacking midfielder lasted only 10 minutes before being ruled out of the season due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Kudus is said to be looking for a move away due to lack of playing time but Champions League football might likely see him stay at the Johann Cruyff Arena this season.

Dennis Odoi- Club Brugge

27 February 2022: Denis Odoi during Club Brugge’s Jupiler Pro League match against Royal Antwerp at Jan Breydel Stadium in Brugge, Belgium. (Photograph by Jeroen Meuwsen/ BSR Agency/ Getty Images)



Former Fulham defender, Denis Odoi, will be making his first appearance in the UEFA Champions League since the 2012/13 season with Club Brugge.

The 33-year-old last played in the competition with Anderlecht and recorded four appearances in the competition.

Club Brugge will play against FC Porto, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Leverkusen in Group B.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku- Sporting Lisbon

Former Dreams FC wonderkid, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, will hope to be given the opportunity to experience Champions League football this season.

His exploits for Sporting Lisbon has earned him some game time in the Portuguese League this season.

Sporting CP has been drawn with Europa League winners, Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham and Marseille in group D.

Fatawu has made two appearances for his side and is likely to get more minutes should he continue to improve exceptionally.

Kamal Sowah- Club Brugge

Phot Credit: Getty Images



Ghanaian midfielder, Kamal Sowah, has been sensational since rejoining the Belgian side from Leicester City.

He has made 17 appearances and managed five Champions League games for the club following his loan spell last season.

Sowah along with his compatriot, Denis Odoi, are expected to feature prominently in European games for his side.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old is yet to be capped by Ghana at international level, having turned down call-ups in the past.

Callum Hudson-Odoi – Chelsea

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Callum Hudson Odoi will once again look forward to playing Champions League football with Chelsea if he decides he stay at the club.

However, the 21-year-old has not featured in Chelsea’s opening three Premier League games this season and has been left on the bench in their last two fixtures.

Hudson-Odoi has struggled to secure a regular role in the team under Thomas Tuchel, starting just 11 matches in the Premier League last season.

It’s understood that Bayer Leverkusen are confident about completing a deal for the midfielder who is looking to revive his career elsewhere.