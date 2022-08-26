Popular TV Show host, Delay, has released a short clip of her interview with Dr U.N, which is set to air this weekend.

The clip excited many and had them anticipating the full interview. In the clip, Delay asked the infamous Dr U.N some questions that riled him up.

The self-acclaimed global ambassador for the United Nations asked the host to be very careful in an angry tone after Delay asked him if he had slept in a police cell before.

U.N answered yes and said he was put in a cell for allegedly jumping bail. After answering the question, he expressed frustration at Delay’s line of questioning and asked her to be careful.

His statement did not sit well with Delay, who in turn asked him what he meant by the statement and if he was threatening her.

Her approach to his statement had Dr U. N coiling back into his shell and denied threatening her.

The footage got many netizens laughing as they were impressed with how Delay handled the situation.