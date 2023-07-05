Former French Ambassador to Ghana, HE Anne Sophie Avé, has attributed her withdrawal from online platforms to cancer she has been battling with.

Her last social media activity was seven weeks ago, during which she bravely shared the news of her recurrence of cancer, which she had previously fought and overcome 14 years ago.

Giving an update to her 149,000 Instagram fans, the Ambassador revealed that she was hospitalised for a few weeks and treated in preparation for a surgery.

She is optimistic of full recovery, given reassurance by her qualified doctors, after which she would make a full comeback on social media.

Despite what she says is a difficult time, Amb Avé said the encouragement and constant checkups by her loved ones have kept her going.

“Long time no see. I want to thank you for the amazing support and kindness. It meant the world to me and has helped me immensely going through this difficult time… I am waiting to know if there will be further treatment. Hopefully, by early August, I will be back in Ghana,” she said in an emotional video.

As news of her health journey spreads, many have sent their prayers and positive thoughts, wishing her a successful surgery and a speedy recovery.

The news of her health struggles has deeply resonated with her followers, who have been avidly following her inspiring journey as a diplomat.

Anne Sophie Ave’s tenure as the French Ambassador to Ghana has been marked by significant accomplishments in fostering bilateral relations between France and Ghana.

Watch video below: