While Mabel Okyere’s new song ‘Anuonyam’ is gaining rotation on various media platforms, she says the message is reminiscent of a near-death situation she went through.

The Ghanaian gospel songstress told OPD on Adom FM’s ‘Work and Happiness’ about an ordeal she went though that is reflective of the lyrics of the song.

Mabel could not hold back her tears after recounting some health challenges she encountered in 2018. She said she was hit with different kinds of sicknesses.

“When I went to the hospital, I was diagnosed of many diseases. At a point I thought I would die. I didn’t know God wanted to put a smile on my face.

“Anytime I listen to the song, I feel sad. I just wonder how I didn’t die,” she told OPD.

According to her, she even thought she would lose her life but luckily God had other plans for her.

Mabel also noted that her ill health pulled the reins on her music career after her third album.

She mentioned that she believes God gave the song to the writer, Nana Boateng, for her sake because she had lost hope and didn’t know God was about to glorify her.

ALSO READ

‘Anuonyam’ is available on all digital streaming platforms: