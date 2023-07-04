Ghanaian Afrobeats icon King Promise and Nigerian music business magnate Mr Eazi, have endorsed fast-rising music sensation, Olivetheboy.

This comes after a week of good news for the 20-year old hitmaker.

A few days ago, the announcement of his feat in topping Chartmetrics list of the Top 5 Most Streamed Ghanaian artistes of the first half of the year 2023, gained talkability.

Back in May 2023, Olivetheboy’s hit single Goodsin broke the internet after a viral challenge on TikTok before going on to become the fastest Ghanaian song by a rookie to hit 10 million streams.

Olivetheboy

A video, which has been watched thousands of times already on social media, shows King Promise and Mr. Eazi at The Republic Bar & Grill in Accra, partying away to Goodsin by Olivetheboy (on repeat), and singing the song’s famed lyrics word for word.

It is perhaps the most prominent endorsement yet of the singer’s fledgling career.

See the video of King Promise and Mr. Eazi endorsing Goodsin by Olivetheboy here: