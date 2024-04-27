Ghanaian sensation King Promise recently made history by staging a sold-out show in Singapore, proving that music transcends language barriers.

As the first major Afrobeats artiste to attempt such a feat in the country, King Promise defied the odds and delivered a massive success.

The crowd, predominantly composed of women, enthusiastically sang along to his hit songs as the DJ spun tracks from the talented musician.

Meanwhile, videos of the event have flooded social media, with many fans urging King Promise to explore other international markets digitally.

Nonetheless, this achievement not only showcases King Promise’s growing global appeal but also highlights the increasing popularity of Afrobeats music worldwide.

Oh naa King Promise enter ! See how Asians dey sing dey cheer up.. pic.twitter.com/oppct4QafG — Big Paradise (@Quophieparadise) April 26, 2024

Watch some of the videos from King Promise’s Singapore performance below:

Last night King Promise did this in Singapore 🇸🇬. See how the ladies were jamming to his song, beautiful ❤️🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/WBgBsSB4Lt — Maame Ama Adoma (@MaameAmaAdoma) April 26, 2024

King Promise becomes the first Afrobeats artist to sell out in Singapore 🇸🇬 | @IamKingPromise pic.twitter.com/KLBTbw59qt — BlacVolta (@BlacVolta) April 26, 2024

