Afrobeat artiste, King Promise has shown immense generosity by supporting his fans with various expenses, including school fees, medical bills, and educational resources.

Taking to social media, King Promise initiated a giveaway spree, inviting fans to share their pressing concerns so he could offer assistance.

He humorously referenced his song lyrics, stating, “I know I said ‘I get matter for my head’ on Paris, but which matter you get for your head too? Tell me, make I see how we fit solve am.”

Prompted by his call, fans flooded the comments section with their needs, and King Promise responded by offering help where he could.

Guys help me thank @IamKingPromise some few mins ago I told @IamKingPromise about my health condition and he straight away sent me funds to help me deal with the condition. Thank you so much Boss, may God bless you abundantly 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/xJq07SA2E0 — Quid Pro Quo (@TakoradiTompoe) April 6, 2024

Among his acts of kindness, he paid the school fees for three individuals and contributed to medical bills for several others.

Additionally, King Promise demonstrated his commitment to education by donating 60 dual desks to pupils of Ankaase D.A basic school in the Krachi-West district of the Oti region.

His contributions totaled over GH¢20,000 includes over 5,000 cedis for school fees, another 5,000 cedis for desks, and additional financial support for medical expenses.