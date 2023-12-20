Ghanaian highlife and Afrobeats artiste, King Promise has expressed discontent about the lack of unity among musicians in the country.

He cited how a colleague refused to allow him to perform at his show in London to buttress his point.

King Promise stated that, some Ghanaian musicians see collaborations like these as competition.

“I was in London sometime and there was a concert by a Ghanaian artiste I was there and they didn’t let me perform, I’m like are we fighting ourselves? I came to show you guys love. Respectfully I can actually sell out the venue, it’s for Ghana at the end of the day but I think they see it as competition rather than us building together” he said in an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon.

King Promise believes the music industry would expand if artistes build pleasant relationships with each other.

“It’s just the mentality of us as Ghanaians. It’s not us against each other, it’s us against the world. I have been on several stages, Wizkid put me on a stage, and whenever we are in the same city together, Omah Lay comes to my show and vice versa” he said.

His comments come at a time the Creative Arts Agency and some musicians called on DJs and radio stations to play Ghanaian songs for enhanced promotion through the #PlayGhana campaign.