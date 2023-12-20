Supreme Court justice nominee, Henry Anthony Kwofie, has dismissed claims politically-inclined judges exist in the judiciary.

According to him, such narratives are dangerous to Ghana’s democracy and the Judiciary, hence must not be tolerated.

He made these remarks when he appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Wednesday, December 20, for vetting.

Justice Kwofie was responding to a question posed to him by Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, on the existence of political judges who sometimes give political judgments.

“It is difficult to address any judge as a political judge. If a judge is to act based on his conscience and the oath that he takes, then as I sit here, I will say there is nothing like a political judges and if that is the case, there are no political judgments,” he stated.

