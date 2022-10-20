A Supreme Court judge nominee has told the Appointments Committee of Parliament that he no longer belongs to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Justice Gaewu disclosed he seized being a member of the party since 2020, hence it cannot be said he belongs to the NPP.

Ernest Yao Gaewu, who was the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Ho Central and Ho West in 2012 and 2016 respectively, made the declaration when he appeared before the committee on Wednesday.

This was after Bodi MP and a Member of the Committee, Sampson Ahi, asked the High Court Judge how he would adjudicate a matter between the NPP and National Democratic Congress.

The former NPP Chair for Ho West Constituency said he now goes with the law and interprets the law to do good to all manner of persons.

He also told the Committee, he would always uphold the laws of the land and will not adjudicate matters of parties due to their political colours.

In a matter of jurisprudence, on death penalty, the judge stated that the death penalty ought to be taken away, especially when some convicted persons go to prison and are later cleared of wrongdoings or acts of mistaken identity.