This morning, Justice Anthony Kwofie took a step closer to occupying one of the vacant positions in the Supreme Court.

Retiring as a Supreme Court justice is certainly the dream of some lawyers and the hope of most justices.

Justice Kwofie, in his blue-black suit with matching striped tie, sat before the Appointment Committee of Parliament to answer questions thrust at him.

If his responses pleased the committee, he would be approved as a Supreme Court Judge.

It appeared to be a smooth run so far until he was asked, “Are you familiar with Gen Z?”

Watch what transpired below:

After his vetting, the committee will interact with the two other nominees, Yaw Darko Asare and Richard Adjei-Frimpong, who also serve on the Court of Appeal.

The Appointments Committee is chaired by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu.

He is expected to superintend the process and submit a report to the plenary for consideration.