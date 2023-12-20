An Appeals Court judge, Henry Anthony Kwofie, has expressed the judiciary’s preparedness to tackle challenges associated with Artificial Intelligence (A.I).

The judge made this statement in response to a question during his vetting before Parliament’s Appointment Committee.

The committee cited the 2023 WASSCE, where results were withheld due to the use of AI-generated answers. Additionally, some legal professionals have faced accusations of leveraging AI in ways that negatively impact cases.

But speaking on Wednesday, December 20, Justice Kwofie was confident that the judiciary is well-equipped to handle such issues.

He specifically mentioned the E-Justice programme as one of the tools in place to address concerns related to emerging technologies.

“What we are doing to try to catch up is to deal with the issue via the issue of E-Justice, computerisation. Those are the areas. But with respect to other areas, as and when the law changes the judiciary will move in tandem with the movement of the law.”

“We will not be at a standstill because we ourselves are also part of society,” he added.

Justice Kwofie is one of the three new judges nominated by President Akufo-Addo for the Supreme Court.

After his vetting, the committee will interact with the two other nominees, Yaw Darko Asare and Richard Adjei-Frimpong, who also serve on the Court of Appeal.

The Appointments Committee is chaired by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu.

He is expected to superintend the process and submit a report to the plenary for consideration.

