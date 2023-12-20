A Supreme Court Justice nominee, Anthony Henry Kwofie, is advocating for the creation of a strong public relations department for the judiciary.

The department, according to him through effective communication will deal with the corruption perception about the arm of government and help rebuild public trust.

Justice Kwofie made the proposal during his vetting by the Appointment Committee of Parliament on Wednesday.

“The perception about corruption is a mind issue and perceptions are difficult to deal with. There have been several seminars not by the association but by the judiciary on corruption, on ethics and as I said we also have a complaint unit…Almost every year we do it.

“The perceptions of corruption, some of them are unfounded. Somebody goes to court, he loses a case, and there is corruption. Somebody goes to court, he misconducts himself, there is an issue, there is corruption. Unfortunately, we as judges cannot sit and make press conferences and say that this is this,” he said.

He asserted that, combating the false impression of corruption would be difficult in the absence of a robust public relations unit.

“Communication in this age is extremely important…probably we need to look at our communication department. It is something I have personally been advocating for that we need a very strong communications or public relations department,” he added.

ALSO READ: