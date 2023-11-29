Special Prosecution, Kissi Agyebeng, has expressed frustration with the judicial system following a recent judgment on the Labianca case.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Mr Agyebeng bemoaned how the judiciary is impeding his successful prosecution of cases.

The Special Prosecutor now in a dilemma questioned if he should throw in the towel in fighting corruption and corruption-related offences.

“As I said, I wasn’t sounding like a prophet of doom but there is doom looming ahead of us, that very soon a murderer will boldly walk to go to seek an injunction. Should I feel frustrated and resign? I took an oath and in my life when I take on the reins to do something, I do it to the best of my ability,’ he stated.

Calling for a collective effort in fighting the menace, Mr Agyebeng asserted that, the court can dismiss cases they believe do not have enough evidence rather than getting in the way of the office in discharging its duties.

“Let us bring before you the body of our investigation as evidence. If you look at it, and you decide that the evidence does not shore up to the standard of proof required in criminal cases, you can dismiss it but don’t prevent us from doing our work, from investigating. It is dangerous,” he added.

