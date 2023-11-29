The Administrative Manager of Medeama Soccer Club, Joseph Tetteh Zutah says they are aiming to record their first win in the CAF Champions against CR Belouizdad.

The Ghana Premier League champions were humbled with a 3-0 scoreline against Egyptian giants, Al Ahly in the group opener in Cairo over the weekend.

However, the Yellow and Mauve will host the Algerian champions at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, December 1 in their second group game.

Ahead of the game, Tetteh Zutah speaking to Citi Sports said they have picked lessons from the defeat against Al Ahly and won’t the same mistakes.

According to him, they must beat CR Belouizdad if they want to qualify to the next phase of the tournament.

“All in all, I can say the players have gotten the first experience from the game against Al-Ahly, so going into the next game against CR Belouizdad, I am of the view that now there are certain mistakes they committed that won’t be repeated.

“If we really want to qualify out of the group then we have to beat CR Belouizdad at all cost and the players are aware of that. The focus is to try as much as possible to qualify out of the group, we know it will not be an easy task, but we hope to do that.

“Unfortunately for us, we are playing two games at home against Belouizdad and Yanga SC here and if we are able to win all two games, we have 6 points and then we will see how we can pick results from other centres.

Kick-off for the game has been scheduled at 16:00 GMT.

