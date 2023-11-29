Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson popularly known as Bulldog says having faith is not enough to propel your songs as a musician.

According to him, working hard coupled with the right investors is the only way for an artiste to realize their potential.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Bulldog told the host Andy Dosty that faith can blind the aspirations of a musician but ‘works’ will only take them far.

“You don’t need faith to do music. The Bible even said faith without works. My emphasis is on the works. It is only works that can take you far. Faith is never enough and you do not need faith in doing music. You have to rather put in the work,” he said.

