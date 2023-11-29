The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has announced a collaboration with state agencies to probe suspected money laundering against former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.

The twist in the case he said was based on the outcome of the Federation Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States investigation.

Mr Agyebeng disclosed this while addressing journalists on Wednesday.

“The investigation became cross-border and trans-boundary upon the claim by persons of interest that part of the seized cash sums was transported into the jurisdiction of the United States. For that reason, the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States of America became involved in collaborative investigative work with the OSP on the matter.

“The investigation has been largely aimed at determining the sources of the large cash sums. We have had the benefits of five months of investigation and the circumstances of the case are clearer to us. Part of the case is in the province of money laundering and structuring,” he said.

He stated that, his office does not have the structures to investigate money laundering cases, hence the need for the collaboration.

“The OSP does not have a direct mandate on money laundering therefore the office will invite law enforcement agencies that have a direct money laundering mandate for collaborative work in respect of those parts of the case,” he added.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in October 2023 sought the assistance of the FBI to investigate the activities of Cecilia Dapaah and her associates.

The US-based agency was to primarily examine assets and financial transactions within the United States.

