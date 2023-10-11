The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has sought the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) to investigate the activities of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah and her associates.

Announcing this on Twitter, the OSP said the US-based agency will primarily examine assets and financial transactions within the United States (US).

Meanwhile, OSP has charged Cecilia Dapaah for failing to declare her income and property.

Madam Dapaah’s lawyers for Cecilia Dapaah have also filed an injunction application against the OSP.

Per the court documents filed today, Tuesday, October 10, the lawyers say if the OSP is not retrained, the accused will suffer irreparable damage.

“This Court is enjoined to balance the economic right of the affected persons against the State’s power to fight corruption. It is the Applicants’ considered view that they would suffer irreparable harm if the Respondent is not restrained pending the final determination of the substantive matter.”

The former Minister has also refuted allegations by the Office of the Special Prosecutor that she has an undeclared real estate business.

According to her, the OSP has not provided any evidence of that claim.

The court document filed by the Office of the Special Prosecutor said Cecilia Abena Dapaah “was engaged in undisclosed and undeclared real estate business in which she obscured and concealed the transactions by employing the use of aliases to avoid detection of the actual ownership of the business and properties, while cleverly receiving proceeds of the transactions in her bank account and investments.”

This is part of OSP’s attempt to confirm the seizure of suspected tainted properties belonging to Madam Dapaah.

Below is the tweet:

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)@USEmbassyGhana have initiated concurrent inquiries into the activities of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, and her associates. These… — Office of the Special Prosecutor-Ghana (@ospghana) October 11, 2023

