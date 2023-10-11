Financial Court 2 of the High Court Complex will today, October 11, hear an application by former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah on the seizure and freezing order filed by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

On Monday 16 October, the same Financial Court 2 will hear an application by the OSP for leave to file a supplementary affidavit to provide further evidence uncovered against Ms Dapaah.

Cecilia Dapaah filed an interlocutory injunction application against the OSP on October 10, in an attempt to stop the Office from investigating and prosecuting her and her husband, Daniel Osei Kufuor, on charges of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences.

Court documents obtained by citinewsroom.com indicate that the former Minister is also praying the court to compel the OSP to unfreeze her bank accounts.

She is also praying the court to declare the reseizure of monies found in her Abelemkpe residence and the refreezing of her bank accounts as unfair and capricious.

This case started in July when two of her house helps were before an Accra Circuit Court, for allegedly stealing monies and items running into millions of Ghana Cedis.

Calls were made for her to resign and be investigated. Madam Dapaah yielded to the public pressure and resigned from her position on July 22, 2023.

ALSO READ: