The remains of the late former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo-Prampram, Enoch Teye (ET) Mensah has arrived in Ghana from South Africa.

It was conveyed to the morgue after a brief ceremony at the Kotoko International Airport in Accra.

The Council of State Member reportedly died on October 1, after battling ill health for some time.

He was 77.

E.T. Mensah left behind a wife and seven children.

Born 17 May 1946, the deceased was a Minister for Education and a Member of Parliament in Ghana from January 1997 till January 2017.

