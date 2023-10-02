Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament (MP), Sam Nartey George, has reacted to the death of his predecessor, Enoch Teye (ET) Mensah.

The Council of State Member reportedly died in South Africa last night after battling ill health for some time.

He was 77.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Sam George on behalf of the constituency extended condolence to the family of the former MP.

He prayed for a peaceful repose of his soul and strength for the bereaved family.

Born 17 May 1946, the deceased was a Minister for Education and a Member of Parliament in Ghana from January 1997 till January 2017.

He was popularly referred to as ET Mensah and was married with seven children.

During the time of the PNDC military regime in Ghana, he was the long-time Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), akin to being the Mayor of the City of Accra.

He joined the National Democratic Congress (NDC) when it was formed in 1992.

