Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has sent a goodwill message to former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Enoch Teye Mensah.

This comes on the back of his election as the Council of State representative for the Greater Accra Region.

The former MP beat competition from six others to emerge victorious in the election held on Friday, February 12, 2021.

The Greater Accra Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Kwame Amoah, declaring the results, indicated that Mr Mensah, a former Minister of Youth and Sports in the Rawlings’ administration obtained 100 per cent of all votes cast.

Taking to his official Twitter page, Mr Anyidoho congratulated Mr Mensah, who he described as a senior comrade, on his landslide victory.

“Congratulations to Senior Comrade cum Senior Citizen, Mr Enoch Teye Mensah for winning all the available votes to become the Greater Accra Regional Representative on the yet-to-be sworn-in, newly-constituted, Council of State. Ghana First,” he tweeted.

