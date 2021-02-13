A Magistrate Court in Lagos State has ordered that a DNA paternity test be conducted on the daughter of a Yoruba actress, Ronke Odusanya, following her separation from her estranged partner, Olanrewaju Saheed.

Premium Times reports that Magistrate M.O. Tanimola gave the order on Wednesday when the case was brought before her at Court 8, Samuel Ilori Court House, Ogba, Ikeja magisterial district, Lagos.

The actress and her estranged partner, Mr Saheed, popularly known as Jago, welcomed their daughter in 2019. The pair are currently in court for several reasons including the welfare of their daughter.

It was reported that Mr Saheed, through his lawyer, requested the court to order a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of the child, on the grounds of suspicion of infidelity when the matter came up in court on Wednesday,

The actress and her lawyer reportedly agreed to the request on the condition that the DNA fees and other bills will be footed by Mr Saheed.

The actress’ lawyer also pleaded with the court to ensure it is a court-supervised DNA test.

Ms. Tanimola, ruling, decided on an undisclosed hospital in Lagos Island for the test to be done, and for the results to be sent directly to the court.

She adjourned the case to March 31, for further hearing.