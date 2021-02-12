The former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, Enoch Teye Mensah, has been declared winner of the Council of State elections in the Greater Accra Region by the Electoral Commission ( EC).

The former National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP beat competition from six others to emerge victorious in the election held on Friday, February 12, 2021.

The Greater Accra Regional Director of the EC, Kwame Amoah, declaring the results indicated that Mr Mensah, a former Minister of Youth and Sports Minister in the Rawlings’ administration obtained 100 percent of all votes cast.

The other competitors, Nii Kotei Dzani; who is the immediate past member, Michael Kofi Mensah, Wilbeck Ato Sefah, John Mantse Akwetey, Nene Konor Atiapah III and Charles Andrew Parker-Allotey all did not get any vote.

Regional representatives for the Council of State are being elected in all 16 regions.