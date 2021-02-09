One hundred and two candidates from 16 regions have filed to contest the regional slots of the Council of State on February 12, 2021 at the close of nominations on February 4, 2021.

Key among the candidates are Enoch Tei Mensah, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram and former Minister of Youth and Sports in the Rawlings’ administration, who will come face to face with Nii Kotei Dzani, the outgone representative of the Greater Accra Region, for the region.

Others are Alhassan Andani, former Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank, Ras Mubarak, immediate past MP for Kumbungu, who are vying with four others to represent the Northern Region; Kojo Agyenim Boateng, journalist; immediate past member of the council representing Bono Region; the Akrofosohene, Nana Owusu Achiaw Brempong, immediate past member representing the Ashanti Region and Ms Eunice Jacqueline Buah, a businesswoman, who is seeking re-election for the Western regional slot.

Prominent among the nine persons contesting the Volta regional slot is international industrialist and immediate past representative of the region, Francis Albert Seth Nyonnyo.

The Electoral Commission (EC) opened nominations for aspirants to pick up nomination forms on February 1 with a filing deadline of February 4, 2021, as part of processes for electing regional representatives to the Council of State.

The Commission, in a statement, indicated that qualified persons, who intended to contest in the said elections, should submit their nomination forms with two post-card size copies of recent photographs (bust) to the regional director of their respective regions from Monday, February 1, 2021, to Thursday, February 4, 2021, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

“Every nomination must be proposed and seconded by two (2) registered voters and supported by 20 registered voters in the region. The consent of the candidate must be endorsed thereon,” the EC noted.

Greater Accra

The seven persons contesting the Greater Accra Regional slot are E. T. Mensah, Nii Kotei Dzani, Michael Kofi Mensah, Wilbeck Ato Sefah, John Mantse Akwetey, Nene Konor Atiapah III and Charles Andrew Parker-Allotey.

Bono

Five persons filed their nominations to contest the Bono Regional slot on the Council of State, reports Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah.

At the close of nominations, Kojo Agyenim Boateng, 77, journalist, who was a member of the immediate past council filed to contest the slot again.

He is being challenged by Dr George Adjei Henneh, 65; a former Regional Director of Education of the erstwhile Brong-Ahafo Region.

The rest are Okokyeredom Sekyi Ako II, 66, economist/development planner, Dominic Adu-Gyima, 42; a teacher, and Kwame H. Boateng, 39, an agronomist.

Volta

In the Volta Region, Mr Nyonnyo will contest with Charles Atsu-Koni, Frederick Kwame Gbeku, Osei Christian Dziidzi, Dr Bernice Grace Adiku Heloo, Felix Lartey, Daniel Dzifa Kwabla Dzakpah, Robert Castro Mediale and Osie Togbe Adza Tekpor VII, known in private life as Kwame Harry Adorbor.

Ashanti

From Kumasi, Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor reports that eight persons filed to contest at the close of nominations.

The contestants include the former representative, Akrofosohene; Nana Owusu Achiaw Brempong; Nana James Prempeh, Emmanuel Boateng and Adu Boakye Yiadom.

The rest are James Adusei Sarkodie, Nana Bobie Ansah II, Bonwirehene; Justice Baffour Awuah and Suleman Seidu.

The Ashanti Regional Director of the EC, Benjamin Bannor-Bio, told the Daily Graphic that these eight were those who filed to contest in the region at the close of nominations.

North East

Mohammed Fugu reports that four persons filed to contest the Council of State position in the North East Region.

The North East Regional Director of the EC, Gabriel Manu, mentioned the names of the candidates as Kolugu Mammara, Dauda Yamyi Tooka II, Azuma Mamoro Sanda and Sampq Iddris.

Upper East

Five persons filed their nominations to contest the Council of State slot for the Upper East Region as of the close of nominations on Thursday, February 4, 2021, reports Vincent Amenuveve.

The candidates are the immediate past Council of State member, Mosore Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang, 67, who is also the Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area; Mr Eric Akurugu Aligiyelah, 51; a teacher, and Yaw Mort, 51, a businessman.

The rest are Dr Akamboe Ayirebasia, 66; a retired public servant, and Ditundini Adial Thomas-More, 50; a traditional ruler in the Chiana traditional area.

Ahafo

The seven contesting the Ahafo slot are Yaw Basoa, Stephen Kwabena Akuoko, Kwadwo Owusu Sarporng, Kwaku Dwomoh Kessey, Frank Kwasi Gyambibi and Ms Cecilia Gyan Amoah.

Savannah

Samuel Duodu, reports from Damongo, the Savannah regional capital, that four persons filed their nominations to contest the Council of State slot.

They are Alhaji Adam Zakaria, 65; a retired teacher, Jawula Mohammed Nurudeen, 71; a traditional ruler and farmer; Mohammed Tohir, 42; a regional director of the National Disaster Management Organisation, and Mohammed Adam Abdul, 46; a lecturer.

Northern Region

From Tamale, Fredrick Daoyenikye, reports that six persons from the Northern Region have filed their nominations to contest the upcoming Council of State elections.

They are Abdul-Rashid Mohammed, a teacher; Zung Lana Col. Mahammud Tahiru (retd); Abubakari Sadiq, businessman; Ras Mubarak, immediate past MP for Kumbungu; Chief Alhassan Andani, former chief executive officer of Stanbic Bank and Mahammud Alhassan, a farmer.

Western

Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu reports from Takoradi that six persons filed to contest the Western Regional slot.

They are Akomea Ntori-Boakye, 53, self-employed; Daniel Quayson 65, financial accountant; and Kwabena Dramani, 45, an environmental health analyst.

The rest are Madam Eunice Jacqueline Buah, 56, a businesswoman; Nana Kwesi Itu, 72, a records and archival administrator and Stephen Herbert Ocran 68, a jurist.

Western North

From the Western North, four persons have submitted their forms to contest and represent the Western North Region on the Council of State, reports Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu .

They are Prince John Escober-Donkor, 33, a student; Nana Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II, 63, a traditional ruler and businessman; Michael Aidoo ,68, Chancellor of KAAF University, and Christopher Addae 58, an entrepreneur.

Eastern Region

From the Eastern Region, Pacome Emmanuel Damalie reports that four persons submitted their nomination forms to contest.

They are Paa Kofi Ansong, a 62-year-old business executive from Kwahu Obomeng, as well as James Amanor Ossom, 61; a chief and mechanical engineer from Odumase Krobo; Ernest Mawufemor Anenakuse, 35, an entrepreneur from Dzoanti-Kpando in the Volta Region and 33-year-old Citizen Francis Tetteh, a librarian from Big Ada in the Greater-Accra Region.

Upper West

Emmanuel Modey reports from Wa that seven persons returned their forms to contest the position of Upper West Regional representative on the Council of State.

They are Kuoro Barecheh Nlowie Baninye II, 55; traditional ruler; Bayor Godfrey Tongu, 64, teacher; Abubakari Sadik Mohaisen, 38, business development consultant and Pascal Baylon Dere, 61, an agricultural economist.

The rest are Charles Lwanga Puozuing, 43, lawyer; Naa Professor Daniel Anleu – Mwinila Bagah, 63, sociologist, and Emmanuel Mwinila Yuori, 58, market entrepreneur.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic in Wa yesterday, the Deputy Regional Director of the EC, Emmanuel Kyei, said 22 delegates selected from the 11 district assemblies were to constitute an Electoral College and vote during the exercise.

Central Region

From the Central Region, Shirley Asiedu-Addo reports that seven persons have filed their nominations to contest the region’s seat on the Council of state.

Conspicuously off the list of nominations is the immediate past Council of State member representing the Central Region, Obrempong Appiah Nuamah II, the Omanhene of Twifo Mampong.

Among the contestants are Odeefuo Afnakwa III, paramount chief of the Breman Essiam Traditional Area; Peter King Badu-Prah, 85, lawyer; Kwesi Eyi Acquah, 58, petroleum economist and Patrick Kwame Nkyi, 38, a businessman.

The rest are Nana Kweku Awuku, 46, a businessman; Timothy Isaac Nana Bonful, 31, a teacher, and Timothy Ebo Essandoh, 55, an electrical engineer.

Oti

In the Oti Region, nine candidates: Charles Kwabena Twento Gyato; Nana Obonbo Sewura Lupuwura II; Barnabas Kwame Yeboah; Nana Owusu-Afari and Henry Berekum-Antwi will be slugging it out with Richard Kings Atikpo, Michael K. B. Katamani; Divine Dzidodo Dzegbla and Nana Kofi Ollator.

Bono East

The 10 candidates vying for the Bono East slot are Agyapong Adu-Baah; Fred Zeini; Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV; Obrempong Kru-Takyi II and Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V.

The rest are Alhassan Sulemana, Prince Amponsah, Nana Owusu Gyima, Gyabaah Nsiah and Godwin Kwadwo Amoako.