A Police delegation has visited the family of a colleague, Sergeant Moses Nartey, killed in a highway robbery at Pramkese in the Eastern Region.

The delegation, led by the Director-General Welfare, COP Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, also visited Corporal Tomiteh, who is on admission at St Dominic’s Hospital, Akwatia.

Family of late Sergeant Moses Nartey

COP Addo-Danquah also interacted with Corporal Apaka Ibrahim and Corporal Isaac Owusu Frimpong who were part of the team that responded to the robbery incident.

She assured the personnel will receive psychological support for the trauma they have gone through.

The team also visited the chiefs and elders of Pramkese to thank them for their support to the Police coupled with a visit to the crime scene.

The incident occurred at about 18:50 hours on Monday, February 1, 2021, after they received a distress call.

The unidentified gunmen were reported to have blocked the Pramkese – Takyiman motor road and were robbing commuters.