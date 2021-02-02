A policeman has been shot dead with another injured after a highway robbery at Pramkese near Kade in the Eastern Region.

The deceased has been identified as Sgt Moses Nartey Tetteh and the injured, Cpl. Christian Totimeh.

Police sources say the incident occurred at about 18:50 hours on Monday, February 1, 2021, after they received a distress call.

The unidentified gunmen were reported to have blocked the Pramkese – Takyiman motor road and were robbing commuters.

G/Sgt. Tetteh, G/Cpl Totimeh and D/Cpl Ibrahim Apaka with Service AK 47 riffle responded to the call on board a taxi cab.

The team on reaching a section of the road at Ada Kwasi Junction spotted a mini bus ahead of them at about hundred meters away.

While approaching the scene, they noticed that the minibus stopped, compelling them to also slow down.

Suddenly, two unidentified men holding AK 47 riffle emerged from the bush onto the road and flashed a touch light onto the occupants of the taxi.

After they identified them to be Policemen, they started firing at them indiscriminately during which Sgt Nartey sustained two gunshot wounds in his chest and one on his head while G/Cpl Totimeh also sustained a gunshot wound on his left rib.

The team then retreated and rushed the injured officers to Pramkese Health Centre for treatment where Sgt Tetteh was pronounced dead on arrival while Cpl. Totimeh was referred to St Dominic Hospital, Akwatia for treatment.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Kade Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The District Commander and the station officer have visited the injured officer at Akwatia and found his condition to be stable.

Meanwhile, a reinforcement team from the Divisional Police Command, Asamankese has been sent to augment the strength of the local Police.