Quiz Mistress, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, has reacted to the video of the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, from the Supreme Court in the ongoing election petition hearing, which has been reproduced on social media with the tune of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) competition.

At a point in his cross-examination in court, Mr Nketia asked for a calculator to enable him add figures in order to make a point to the justices of the highest court.

That portion of the proceedings has been reproduced on social media with the tune of the NSMQ competition.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the development in a Tweet, Prof Kaufmann said she was happy that Ghanaians have finally accepted the importance of mathematics in everyday life.

“I’m happy Ghanaians have finally caught on to the importance of Science and Math in everyday life,” she said.

She was recently promoted to the rank of an associate professor.