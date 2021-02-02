A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member, Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte, will mount the witness box for former President John Mahama in the 2020 presidential election petition hearing today, Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

Dr Kpessa-Whyte was one of the two representatives of the petitioner stationed at the National Collation Centre (strongroom) of the First Respondent, Electoral Commission (EC), during the presidential election held on December 7, 2020.

In his witness statement, he said “I testify in support of the petitioner’s case as contained in his petition.”

He said as one of the petitioner’s representatives in EC’s strongroom “I noticed many material irregularities during the entire process of the December 7, 2020, presidential election.”

Dr Kpessa-Whyte said consequently, he and his colleague representative at the strongroom, Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo, brought the “many material irregularities” to the immediate attention of the petitioner and the NDC, the political party on whose ticket the petitioner contested as a candidate for the office of President in the presidential election.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, also a witness for the petitioner, after presenting his witness statement, has since been cross-examined by the Respondents’ lawyers and discharged by the court.