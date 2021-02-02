Multiple award-winning hiplife artiste, Kuami Eugene, who celebrated his birthday on February 1, has subtly thrown shades at his record label mate Kidi after the latter asked him to go and marry because he is “ripe” for marriage.

Speaking to Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, Kuami Eugene was asked when he was going to get married since he is practically ready for it, and in his reply, he made it clear that marriage was a long journey and he is not in a hurry to make any big plan yet.

READ ALSO:

Kidi, on the other hand, took to his Instagram page to wish Kuami Eugene a happy birthday and also asked him to get married as soon as possible.