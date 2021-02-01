Rapper Medikal has disclosed some actions that could ignite the fury of his wife of one year, Fella Makafui.

Medikal, who could be referred to as a hard guy, confessed love sometimes humbles and coerces him to conform to his wife’s principles.

One of such laws, he said, is her persistence about matters concerning women. When it comes to those matters, she jokes she might land him a slap or two if he fails to be morally upright.

He made the revelation in an interview with Accra-based Zylofon FM, when he was quizzed on his usual show-offs and lifestyle.

Per Medikal’s justification, flashy materials and models twerking and kissing him are all for showbiz, adding that he will never dare emulate such in reality.

When quizzed about his wife’s stance on having female friends in the industry, Medikal responded in the affirmative, except for his sweet ex, Sister Derby, who he has cut all ties with.

That notwithstanding, El Chairmano, as he wishes to be addressed now, stated his wife is very supportive of his craft, to the extent of tipping him for VGMA awards.