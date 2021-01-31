After a successful music career, Willie of ‘Willie & Mike’ gospel group fame has been ordained.

Williams Asamoah was spotted at the ceremony where he was all glammed up in his graduation gown.

He was pictured with a priest and his acolyte, and some guests who were present for his conferment.

He received a citation for successful completion of his Bible school.

He became strengthened in the gospel ministry through Rev. Kofi Asiedu, who was his guardian from age eight.

Mr Asamoah and Mike have been active in the ministry for the past 26 years.

Photos below:

Willie Asamoah ordained