The young shall grow; so the wise ones say, but for the legendary artiste, Daddy Lumba, that is not entirely so.
Born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, the highlife artiste has proved with a major throwback photo he has always been a sweetheart and looked the same.
The photo was taken in his studio as far back as 2011/12 while he was recording his all-time hit Bubra.
MORE
He was enjoying the warm embrace of his backing vocalist, Tina Ateaa, whose relentless effort contributed to the album being a hit.
Daddy Lumba, even then, had his long braids on, with his baggy jeans and white t-shirt to match.