The young shall grow; so the wise ones say, but for the legendary artiste, Daddy Lumba, that is not entirely so.

Born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, the highlife artiste has proved with a major throwback photo he has always been a sweetheart and looked the same.

The photo was taken in his studio as far back as 2011/12 while he was recording his all-time hit Bubra.

He was enjoying the warm embrace of his backing vocalist, Tina Ateaa, whose relentless effort contributed to the album being a hit.

Daddy Lumba, even then, had his long braids on, with his baggy jeans and white t-shirt to match.