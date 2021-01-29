The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, today mounted the witness box at the Supreme Court to testify in the ongoing hearing of the presidential election petition on Friday, January 29.

The petitioner, John Dramani Mahama, picked him and another member of the NDC, Dr Michael Kpessah-Whyte to testify in the case.

Mr Nketia had told the court in his witness statement that there has never been any election in which the 1st Respondent, the Electoral Commission (EC) has admitted a catalogue of errors than in the 2020 presidential election.

READ ALSO:

I will not be stumbling block to govt business – Speaker Bagbin

10 photos of Rawlings with Ghana’s top celebrities that show he loved everybody

He said: “In no previous Presidential Election in the Fourth Republic in Ghana has there been such a catalogue of admitted errors as in what happened after the 7th December 2020 presidential election.”