Ghanaian actor, Eddie Nartey, has left many hearts broken after he posted a video of his deceased wife on social media.

The emotional video which comes barely 24 hours after Mrs Nartey’s death, is a compilation of their happy moments while she was alive.

Parts of the video saw the couple go on a vacation in Bali, coupled with other exciting events.

Clad in outfits that matched, the couple danced as they felt cozy in each others arms by the beach.

Mr Nartey took to his Instagram page to share the video which had KiDi’s Say You Love Me remix playing in the background.

He captioned the video: I’M SAD BUT GOD KNOWS BEST. May your soul Rest In Peace Habibi❤️

Colleague actors and followers have been left in tears after watching the video.

Watch the video below: