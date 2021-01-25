Ghanaian actor, Eddie Nartey, has taken to social media to mourn the death of his beloved wife, Vida.

Though the cause of death is not immediately known, Mr Nartey took to his Instagram page to break the news.

Short of words, he posted an adorable photo he took with his better half as he pens a brief message in her honour.

“I don’t know what to say, I don’t know what to feel. I’m just in constant pain. Rest well my Habibi. God Knows Best. I pray for strength! #ripvida,” he wrote.

ALSO READ:

Tributes have begun pouring in from followers and colleague industry players after the news broke.

The duo tied the knot in a glamorous private ceremony in Accra in September 2018 and would have celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary this year.