Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang, has shared lovely photos of his wife Elom on social media.

The photos were to mark Mrs Anang’s 39th birthday on Saturday, March 27, March 2021.

To also celebrate the milestone, Mr Anang took to his Instagram page to show his romantic side with a lovely message.

In the photos, Mrs Anang, clad in a black outfit, beamed with smiles as she gives off a wild pose for the camera.

The actor declared his endless love, admiration and affection for his wife in the post which has got teeming fans talking.

He went on to pray for God’s blessings upon her to fulfill her God-driven purpose on earth.

The photo, which has warmed many hearts, has welcomed goodwill messages and prayers for her.




