Celebrated actor, Adjetey Annan and his spouse, Elom, have marked their 14 years of marital bliss with hot photos.

The result of their plush union, which was graced by dignitaries, has yielded a son.

To celebrate their union, the two have flooded social media with hot photos, one captured the moment he warmly kissed her forehead.

Adjetey Anang and wife, Elom celebrate 14th anniversary

Mr Anang and his wife were, and are still very much obsessed with each other and penned an epistle to prove their love.

Both lovers exhibited the poets in them with Mr Anang describing his wife as “lovelier and temperate than the summer’s day.

“Sometimes too hot the eye of Heaven shines, And often is his gold complexion dimm’d,

And every fair from fair sometimes declines by chance or nature’s changing course untrimm’d.”

Elom also continued the ever-memorable William Shakespeare poem, Sonnet 18, her husband recited with these lines:

“But thy eternal summer shall not fade, Nor lose possession of that fair thou ow’st;

Nor shall death brag thou wander’st in his shade, When in eternal lines to time thou grow’st: So long as men can breathe or eyes can see, So long lives this, and this gives life to thee.”