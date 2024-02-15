The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, treated his wife, Samira Bawumia, to a delightful outing in celebration of their 20th wedding anniversary.

They commemorated two decades of love on a date at the National Theater to watch a stage play by Uncle Ebo Whyte.

Their celebration serves as a testament to their enduring commitment, having weathered the storms of challenges side by side.

The couple was captured in a video, displaying affection and thoroughly enjoying the play.

Watch video below:

