Ghanaian songstress Becca and her Nigerian husband, Dr Tobi Sanni-Daniel, are reveling in the bliss of their love story as they commemorate their fifth wedding anniversary.

The couple, known for their strong bond, shared heartwarming moments of celebration with their friends and family.

Videos of the event captured the moment Becca’s husband serenaded her with some soulful melodies of a piano, creating an ambiance of sheer love and tenderness.

The highlight of the romantic serenade came when he playfully sprayed Becca with a bundle of cool cash.

The gesture impressed Becca who was bursting with joy.

They sealed their union with a warm embrace and a soft kiss, attracting cheers from the unseen guests.

Becca and Dr Tobi held a talk-of-town invite-only wedding on August 18, 2018