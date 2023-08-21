Popular Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, aka Aki, has reflected on the challenges he faced while growing up as a result of being diagnosed with stunted growth.

The 45-year-old revealed in a recent chat with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo that he contemplated suicide at a point in his life.

The actor said he became much disturbed after hearing the doctor announce his condition to his mother, and later nursed the thoughts of ending it all because of the retarded growth condition.

Ikedieze said: “Something happened when I was nine years and six months old. I remember the doctor saying to my mum; ‘Madam, what he has is stunted growth’. That was when I started hearing the words, stunted and retarded growth.

“I cried several times because I was bullied in school and even at home because I wasn’t growing properly. It got bad, there were times I thought of ending it all. Thank God I no grow for Lagos because Third Mainland Bridge no far o [laughs].”

The thespian also expressed his gratitude to his mother for her unwavering support throughout the challenging moments.

Ikedieze added that from the first time he met his friend, Osita Iheme aka Pawpaw, “there was this chemistry there.”

45-year-old, Ikedieze and 41-year-old Osita are renowned Nigerian actors with the moniker ‘Aki and Pawpaw’ as the duo have acted in a plethora of movies together, spanning two decades.