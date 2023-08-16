Celebrated gospel artiste, Joe Mettle is commemorating his third wedding anniversary by reaffirming his unwavering love and devotion to his beloved wife.

Having exchanged vows with his partner, Salomey Selassie Dzisa, on August 15, 2020, Mettle joyfully marked this significant milestone by sharing a heartfelt message across his social media platforms, accompanied by a captivating photograph.

The renowned creator of the hit song “Kadosh” seized the opportunity to shower his spouse with adoration and expressed his enthusiasm for journeying through life together.

In his post, he reflected on three years of partnership and looked forward to an eternity of togetherness. He gave gratitude to the divine for bestowing grace, protection, and provisions upon their union. He directed a touching declaration of affection to @serlcy_d, affectionately referring to her as “babe,” solidifying their unbreakable bond. His message culminated with jubilant expressions and dancing emojis, symbolizing the happiness emanating from his heart.

The congratulations from fans and fellow artists filled the comments section, as they extended their warm congratulations and shared in the couple’s joy.

These well-wishers conveyed their admiration for the remarkable connection between Joe Mettle and Salomey Selassie Dzisa, fervently hoping for a lifetime brimming with shared happiness.